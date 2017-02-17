'Arte Povera' master Kounellis dies in Rome at 80

Rome, February 17 - Jannis Kounellis, a major figure of the 'Arte Povera' (Poor Art) movement, died in Rome on Thursday at age 80. The artist left Greece and moved to the Italian capital at age 20, where he would live, work and create art that sparked debate and revolutionized Italian and international art. A painter and sculptor, Kounellis created a language in constant evolution. Born in the Greek port city of Piraeus in 1936, Kounellis came to Rome to study at the Academy of Fine Arts and began to build his career there. Although he continued to call himself a painter, puzzling some, Kounellis created mostly memorable performance art and installations, from horses tied to the walls of th L'Attico gallery (1967) to a famous closed door in San Benedetto del Tronto - followed by versions in Rome, London and Cologne - and one of sides of beef exhibited in Barcelona (1989). He made use of fire, labyrinths, sacks, coal, iron and butterflies to create his unique works. Those of a size ideal for hanging on walls - he was amazed by Jackson Pollack's enormous canvases, seen for the first time in Italy at a 1958 exhibition in the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna - he said expressed ''a private feeling, while the installations are public, given the space they take up. And they bring art to the country, into squares and parks.'' Deeply disappointed in the 1970s by the failure of the innovative potential of Arte Povera and swallowed up despite himself by commercial dynamics (a feeling expressed through the famous door closed with stones presented for the first time in San Benedetto del Tronto), in the following decades Kounellis was made to rediscover his initial leanings towards monumental emphasis. In 2002 he created a horses installation in Whitechapel, London, and shortly thereafter at Rome's Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna he made an enormous steel labyrinth along which - as if they were harbors, of a sort - were traditional elements of his art, such as coal, cotton, jute sacks and piles of stones. In 2004, he celebrated the 500th anniversary of Michelangelo's creation of 'David' with an installation at Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia. In 2007 he was in Rome again to create the gate of the monastery garden of the Basilica di Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, enlivened by colored glass, and in 2011 at the Venice Biennale as well as in China for a series of exhibitions where he presented writing with porcelain pieces as ideograms that lead to each other in 20 large iron tables. Last year, the Monnaie de Paris hosted a wide-ranging retrospective of his works.