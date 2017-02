Raggi comes down to meet supporters (2)

Rome, February 17 - Under-fire Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday came down into Piazza del Campidoglio to meet a large group of supporters. The supporters held up red heart-shaped balloons and placards saying "You're not alone" and shouted at journalists: "Clowns, clowns". Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has been dogged by appointments woes and accusations of inaction since she became the Italian capital's first woman mayor in June. She is under investigation in two appointments probes.