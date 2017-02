Pragmatism in Italy-Russia ties, Lavrov tells Alfano (2)

Moscow, February 17 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano on the sidelines of the Bonn G20 Friday that "pragmatism should guide our relations and we think this must be so in the future," according to the Interfax news agency. Lavrov said he and Alfano discussed "the main issues on the bilateral agenda" and "paid particular attention to multilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Libya", according to Interfax. "I am happy to have the opportunity to personally congratulate you on taking up the post of foreign minister. "I'm sure that your experience and knowledge will help ensure continuity in our relations, which we appreciate and which are important for us, also amid current problems".