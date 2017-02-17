Tillerson 'reaffirmed strong US-EU ties' - Alfano

Rome, February 17 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Friday that in talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the margins of the Bonn G20, the US official "clearly reaffirmed the strength of the historic ties with Europe that is the transatlantic relationship, and also their interest for issues regarding the Mediterranean. "It's not true, therefore, that there is a lack of US interest" on these fronts, the minister said. With Tillerson, Alfano added, "We reiterated Italy's important role in Libyan affairs, with our courageous gesture of reopening the embassy in Tripoli which has produced important fruit, starting with the accord" on migrants signed in Rome with Premier Fayez al-Sarraj.