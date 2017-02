No people is criminal, no faith terrorist - pope (2)

Vatican City, February 17 - Pope Francis said Friday "no people is criminal and no religion is terrorist" while "Christian terrorism doesn't exist, not Jewish or Islamic". Speaking in a message to the meeting of popular movements at Modesto in California, Francis said "facing terror with love, we work for peace" and that entails "real humanity which resists the dehumanisation manifest in forms of indifference, hypocrisy and intolerance". The pontiff, who has repeatedly come out in favour of greater inter-religious dialogue, has also underscored that Islamist terrorists have nothing to do with Islam.