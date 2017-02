Ex-Prima Linea man denies Caccia murder claim (3)

Turin, February 17 - Former leftist militant group Prima Linea member Francesco D'Onofrio on Friday denied involvement in the 1983 murder of Turin prosecutor Bruno Caccia. Speaking via a lawyer, the 62-year-old D'Onofrio said he was "absolutely astonished" by a claim made against him by a Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia informant. "I had nothing whatsoever to do with Bruno Caccia's murder," he said. It emerged Thursday that D'Onofrio had been named by informant Domenico Agresta in a Milan trial into Caccia's murder. D'Onofrio has been recently linked to 'Ndrangheta. Agresta is cited in court documents as saying "my father told me in Calabrian dialect: it was them who did the Turin prosecutor. "He didn't say kill but 'do', which is the term we habitually use". Agresta was recounting the alleged gist of a conversation with D'Onofrio and another 'Ndrangheta man, Rocco Schirippa, in a Turin jail in 2012. "The thing didn't surprise me because I knew they were people who shot people," said Agresta. Schirippa is on trial for killing Caccia. photo: At left, Caccia