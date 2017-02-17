Rome

Soccer: Florenzi season over after ACL tear (2)

Roma flanker to be operated on Friday

Soccer: Florenzi season over after ACL tear (2)

Rome, February 17 - Alessandro Florenzi's season is over after he tore an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training earlier this week, for the second time this season, AS Roma said Friday. The Italy flanker, 25, will be operated on later Friday, the Giallorossi said. He will be out for another six months. The fresh tear occurred in his left knee, on which he had an ACL operation four months ago. Florenzi can play as a full-back or attacking midfielder. The Rome native has 24 Italy caps and has scored two goals for his country. He made his debut for Roma in 2011 and has played for them since, apart from a loan spell at Crotone in 2011-2012.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Sfiducia, la cronaca minuto per minuto

Nel cuore della notte il Consiglio boccia la mozione di sfiducia: Accorinti resta sindaco

di Emanuele Rigano

Edyta, la prima polacca condannata per mafia

Edyta, la prima polacca condannata per mafia

di Arcangelo Badolati

Traffico di cocaina, 68 arresti

Traffico di cocaina, 68 arresti

Paralizzata l’azienda “Callipo”, in 200 in cassa integrazione

Paralizzata l’azienda “Callipo”, in 200 in cassa integrazione

di Maria Novella Imeneo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33