Soccer: Florenzi season over after ACL tear (2)

Rome
17/02/2017
Rome, February 17 - Alessandro Florenzi's season is over after he tore an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training earlier this week, for the second time this season, AS Roma said Friday. The Italy flanker, 25, will be operated on later Friday, the Giallorossi said. He will be out for another six months. The fresh tear occurred in his left knee, on which he had an ACL operation four months ago. Florenzi can play as a full-back or attacking midfielder. The Rome native has 24 Italy caps and has scored two goals for his country. He made his debut for Roma in 2011 and has played for them since, apart from a loan spell at Crotone in 2011-2012.
