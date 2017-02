Renzi hasn't even phoned to avert split - Delrio +RPT+

(moves 'overheard remark' to lead). Rome, February 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi "hasn't even phoned" dissenting minority leaders to avert a looming split in the centre-left group, confidant and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in an overheard remark Friday. "How the f**k don't you make a phonecall in a situation like this," Delrio said during a meeting on Rome's public transport system.