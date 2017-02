Anti-Uber taxi protest continues

Rome, February 17 - A protest by Italian taxi drivers against a measure in the Milleproroghe decree allegedly favouring car-hire app service Uber went into its second day Friday but with less disruption for customers. Drivers held meetings in Rome and guaranteed only "urgent" services while in Milan other meetings were held but more services were provided. Taxis ran as normal in Turin and Florence while drivers in Naples were still on a strike footing but guaranteed services.