Jannis Kounellis dies at 80

Rome, February 17 - Jannis Kounellis, a Greek-born master of Italy's influential 'Arte Povera' (Poor Art) movement, died Thursday in Rome aged 80. The painter and sculptor was born in Greece but lived in Rome from the age of 20. He debuted in Rome in 1960 with his first personal show. In 1972 he took part for the first time in the Venice Biennale and went on to become a world-famous artist, exhibiting all over the globe. photo: exhibit at Biennale in 2015