Franzoni ordered to pay fees to attorney Taormina

Bologna, February 16 - Annamaria Franzoni, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the 2002 murder of her toddler son in a very high-profile case and released to house arrest in 2014, has been ordered by the civil court in Bologna to pay a bill of 275,000 euros in unpaid attorney's fees to her lawyer, Prof. Carlo Taormina, ANSA learned on Thursday. The total sum when taxes and interest are added is about 400,000 euros. Taormina was Franzoni's defence attorney during her trial.