Naples

Six kids taken from Camorra families after drugs op (2)

In Naples

Six kids taken from Camorra families after drugs op (2)

Naples, February 16 - A Naples children's court has ordered six children of suspected Camorra drug dealers to be taken from their families and placed in foster care, judicial sources said Thursday. The children are aged between three and 14. Among them are a boy and a girl, aged nine and 12, caught preparing doses in an operation that nabbed 45 people last month. The children were ordered into foster care because their family environment was found to be "gravely prejudicial" to the "balanced development of their personalities, with consequent risk of deviancy", the court order said. The long-time head of the court, Melita Cavallo, said "certain family milieux are only harmful and so it is right to take children from parents such as those who use them to push drugs". She said "the family in these cases is not functional to the growth of children". Some judges have been removing children from their mafia families in southern Italy, especially from Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia, Italy's most powerful and secretive crime syndicate.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Sfiducia, la cronaca minuto per minuto

Nel cuore della notte il Consiglio boccia la mozione di sfiducia: Accorinti resta sindaco

di Emanuele Rigano

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33