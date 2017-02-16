Bonn

Want Russia in G8 but too late for Taormina - Alfano (2)

Russia-EU and Russia-US ties can't stay cool

Bonn, February 16 - Returning to the G8 with Russia is "an objective we are working on," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday, voicing the hope that "moving past the issue of sanctions the G8 format can be restored", but "the time is not ripe in view of the Taormina summit at the end of May". Alfano added that "only a stupid person can think that relations between the US and Russi and the EU and Russia must remain cool". Italy is set to host the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, on May 26-27.

