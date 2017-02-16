Alitalia workers shdn't pay manager mistakes - Delrio (2)

Rome
16/02/2017
Rome, February 16 - Alitalia workers should not have to pay for mistakes made by the ex-national flag carrier's manages, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said Thursday. "We're faced with a profound crisis of the former flag carrier" but "we mustn't make the workers pay for the managers' mistakes," he said. "That's not the start, for the government". Alitalia is undergoing painful restructuring following years of losses. Unions recently broke off talks on job cuts.
