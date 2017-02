280 civil service sackings in a yr, 108 for absence (2)

Rome, February 16 - Some 280 people were fired from the civil service in 2015, according to inspectorate data out Thursday, a rise of 23.3% on 2014. Some 108 were due to absenteeism, the report said. New regulations against clock-in cheats will return to cabinet Friday. But a crackdown on absenteeism was unveiled in 2015. There has been a steady stream of stories on clock-in cheats and other slackers in the civil service and the rest of the public sector, prompting public calls for action. photo: Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia