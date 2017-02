Woman, 49, dies of meningitis in Milan hospital (2)

Milan, February 16 - A 49-year-old woman died of meningitis at Milan's san Raffaele Hospital Wednesday night and a seven-month-old girl was admitted to the city's Buzzi Hospital with the same disease on Wednesday, regional welfare chief Giulio Gallera said Thursday. The woman, a provincial employee for the Monza and Brianza area, was born in Truccazzano and admitted to hospital on Tuesday.