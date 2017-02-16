Spread falls 7 points to 178

Rome
Spread closes seven points down on 178 Yield 2.12% Rome, February 16 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed seven points down on 178 points Thursday, compared to 185 at Wednesday's close, with a yield sharply down to 2.12% from 2.22% Wednesday. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points recently on fears of European populist threats to the euro. The spread fell, analysts said, after the European Central Bank said it may change a rule laying down that purchases must be proportional to the capital each member country has in the ECB.
