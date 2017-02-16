Starbucks plants palm trees in Milan's Piazza Duomo

Milan, February 16 - Global coffee giant Starbucks, which plans to open its first Italian retail point in Milan in 2018, planted palm trees on Tuesday night in the city's Piazza Duomo as part of a contract it won to restyle the green spaces surrounding the equestrian monument to Victor Emmanuel II. The palm trees set off an outcry from the city government's centre-right factions, but Mayor Giuseppe Sala declined to offer a judgement. "Let's see when the work is done," Sala said, adding that there is a historic precedent for the palm trees going back to the 1800s and as such the city's superintendency approved the plan, which also includes banana plants.