Rabat

Stolen Guercino painting found in Casablanca

Was taken in 2014 from San Vincenzo Church in Modena

Stolen Guercino painting found in Casablanca

Rabat, February 16 - A Guercino painting that was stolen in 2014 from San Vincenzo church in Modena has been found in Casablanca, according to website Le Site.info on Thursday. It said the 1639 oil painting, 'Madonna with Saint John the Evangelist and Gregory Thaumaturgus', had been offered for sale by three fences to a Moroccan businessman and art collector who recognized the painting's value and alerted authorities. Casablanca police arrested the three men while they were attempting to sell the painting. The large (about 293 x 185 cms) painting was one of Guercino's most renowned, admired and photographed works, and its value is impossible to estimate. Le Site.info said the painting was offered for 10 million dirhams (equivalent to about 940,000 euros) and one of the men who was trying to sell it had lived for an extended period in Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Sfiducia, la cronaca minuto per minuto

Nel cuore della notte il Consiglio boccia la mozione di sfiducia: Accorinti resta sindaco

di Emanuele Rigano

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33