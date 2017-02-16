Vatican City

Pope sends Cardinal Burke to probe abuse claims in Guam

One of pontiff's strongest opponents

Pope sends Cardinal Burke to probe abuse claims in Guam

Vatican City, February 16 - Pope Francis has sent one of his most vocal opponents, American Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, to the island of Guam in the Pacific Ocean to investigate a complicated case of suspected paedophilia by the island's archbishop, 71-year-old Msgr Anthony Sablan Apuron. Apuron denies the charges, brought forth by a seminarian, of abuse in the 1970s. Burke will remain on the island for the time needed to oversee canonical proceedings on the case, although at the end of the month he is expected to attend a conference in the US. Catholic News Service said Burke arrived on Guam Wednesday. Burke is one of four cardinals who signed the "dubia" letter to Pope Francis expressing doubts on his apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia, in particular regarding the issue of giving Communion to the divorced. Two years ago Francis demoted Burke from the Vatican's highest court to a ceremonial philanthropic post.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Sfiducia, la cronaca minuto per minuto

Nel cuore della notte il Consiglio boccia la mozione di sfiducia: Accorinti resta sindaco

di Emanuele Rigano

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33