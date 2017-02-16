Ex-Prima Linea terrorist named in Caccia murder trial (2)

Turin
16/02/2017
Turin, February 16 - A former member of the leftist terror group Prima Linea has been named by an informant in the Milan trial into the 1983 murder of Turin prosecutor Bruno Caccia, judicial sources said Thursday. The former terrorist, Francesco D'Onofrio, has been recently linked to the Calabria-based mafia, 'Ndrangheta. The 28-year-old informant, Domenico Agresta, is cited in court documents as saying "my father told me in Calabrian dialect: it was them who did the Turin prosecutor. He didn't say kill but 'do', which is the term we habitually use". Agresta was recounting the gist of a conversation with D'Onofrio and another 'Ndrangheta man, Rocco Schirippa, in a Turin jail in 2012. "The thing didn't surprise me because I knew they were people who shot people," said Agresta. Schirippa is on trial for killing Caccia. photo: Caccia (L)
