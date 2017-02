Buried corpses belong to missing gangsters (2)

Naples, February 16 - Two corpses found buried in plastic bags Thursday belong to two gangsters who went missing in the town of Afragola near Naples on January 31, police said. The remains were ID'd as those of Luigi Rusciano, 53, from Mugnano near Naples, and Luigi Ferrara, 43, originally from Casoria near Naples and believed to be a contraband kingpin. The pair disappeared while driving a car, a Fiat IDEA, which was subsequently found covered in blood. The two men are believed to have been killed in a turf war involving the local Camorra mafia.