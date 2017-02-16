Rome

Banks decree gets definitive approval from House (2)

Creates 20-bn fund, 'step forward for family security'-Gentiloni

Banks decree gets definitive approval from House (2)

Rome, February 16 - The government's decree to support Italy's troubled bank sector won definitive approval in the Lower House on Thursday. The decree was approved with 246 votes in favour, 147 against and 22 abstentions. The decree creates a 20-billion-euro fund to enable the State to help banks that have liquidity problems or may need a precautionary recapitalization, such as Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which risked going out of business when an attempted five-billion-euro capital increase failed last year. "It's a step forward to guarantee more economic security to families and firms," said Premier Paolo Gentiloni. The bill was criticised, among other things, for failing to create a 'black list' of major creditors who contribute to putting banks into difficulty. Instead, there will be "risk profiles" of subjects who received loans of over 1% of the capital of the banks that request public support. Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party described the decree as "unfair, confused and impossible to apply" adding that "it throws away Italian people's money".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Sfiducia, la cronaca minuto per minuto

Nel cuore della notte il Consiglio boccia la mozione di sfiducia: Accorinti resta sindaco

di Emanuele Rigano

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33