Gucci 'Black Widow' set to end parole (2)

(ANSA) Milan, February 16 - Patrizia 'Black Widow' Reggiani is set to end a three-year parole at the end of her sentence for ordering the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci after prosecutors filed no objection to a lawyer's request Thursday. Reggiani, 68, will "soon have paid her debt in full" her lawyers said. Asked if she still maintained her innocence, Reggiani told reporters Thursday, Yes, I believe so...I trusted the wrong people". In October Reggiani was adjudged to have served out 16 of her 26-year prison term for ordering the murder by a hitman of her fashion-heir husband Gucci, and a custody review tribunal said she should serve the remainder of a three-year parole by continuing to work in a high-end jewellery shop and with the Caritas Catholic charity organisation in Milan. Reggiani was released in September 2013 pending the community service order after spending 16 years in prison thanks to a reduction for good behaviour. The Black Widow left jail on September 16, 2013 for work parole having refused early release after completing half her sentence two years previously, saying she wouldn't know how to work as she had never done so. Maurizio Gucci was shot dead in front of his office in March 1995. Reggiani, soon dubbed The Black Widow because of her heavily laced garb at his funeral and subsequent public appearances, was convicted of ordering the killing and jailed in Milan's San Vittore prison in 1997. When she became eligible for day release if she accepted a job in October 2011, she declined the offer. "I have never worked in my life, and I'm not about to start now" Reggiani told Milan judges. When Reggiani was arrested in January 1997 she was living in the upscale Swiss ski resort St. Moritz and enjoying a life of luxury as the wife of the last Gucci to head the luxury goods firm bearing his name. Maurizio Gucci sold his holding for $170 million to a Bahrain-based investment company in 1993.