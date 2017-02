Skiing: Goggia bronze in worlds giant slalom (2)

St. Moritz, February 16 - Sofia Goggi won bronze in the giant slalom at the skiing world championships Thursday to secure Italy's first medal in a disappointing campaign. Goggi came third behind winner Tessa Worley of France, the pre-race favourite, and silver medallist Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA. Goggia's teammate Federica Brignone was fourth. Goggia, a 24-year-old from Bergamo, had been fancied to medal in the slalom earlier this week but skied out on the second run. She was second favourite to win the giant slalom.