68 'Ndrangheta arrests for cocaine offences

Rome, February 16 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 68 people across Italy in a probe into cocaine trafficking by the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. As well as in Calabria, arrests were also made in Sicily, Campania, Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine trade.