M5S's Di Maio demands elections, cuts to MP pensions

L'Aquila, February 16 - Luigi Di Maio, the Lower House Deputy Speaker and senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Thursday called for "elections as soon as possible" and cuts to lawmakers' 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions. Di Maio was speaking at a ceremony in L'Aquila to give the Abruzzo Civil protection Department a snow plough paid for by self-imposed pay cuts by the M5S's regional councillors. "I think the future of this country means a future in which laws are passed to cut what is not needed," he said. "To do that we have to change the majority in parliament".