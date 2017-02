Soccer: Zeman returns to Pescara

Rome, February 16 - Czech coach Zdenek Zeman on Thursday agreed terms to return to Serie A bottom club Pescara after Massimo Oddo was sacked earlier this week. Former Lazio, Roma and Cagliari manager Zeman, 69, led the Abruzzo side from Serie B to Serie A in 2011-2012, with a team that featured future Italy stars Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and Marco Verratti. Oddo, who served as a substitute defender in Italy's 2006 World Cup win, was axed with Pescara in last place on nine points, 14 points from safety. Zeman, who is known for his adventurous style of play, is understood to have got a contract until next year to get the Delfini (Dolphins) back into the top flight, given that relegation is a virtual certainty.