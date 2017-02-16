Raggi to file petition against Romeo to prosecutors (2)

Rome, February 16 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she was presenting a petition to prosecutors against her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo after reports that he had taken out a third life-insurance policy in which she is the beneficiary. "Now a third policy has emerged taken out by Mr Romeo in my name," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement who was elected Rome's first woman mayor last year. "This one was stipulated two days after I had announced I had received a summons to appear before Rome prosecutors. "It is unacceptable that Mr Romeo has done something like this. I am totally distancing myself from it. "At this point my lawyers will present a petition to Rome prosecutors to protect me". Raggi, whose administration has been hit by a series of major headaches and the loss of several top officials, had taken further flak when it emerged that Romeo made out two life assurance policies to her, months before getting his job. Raggi is being probed in two separate cases, over Romeo's appointment and wage triplication and over the appointment of Renato Marra, brother of former personnel chief Raffaele, as city tourism chief from being deputy head traffic cop. Raffaele Marra was arrested in a separate corruption probe in December. Prosecutors had said that the fact that Romei took out two life-assurance policies worth a total of 33,000 euros in which Raggi was the beneficiary was not of criminal relevance. A lawyer representing Romeo said last week that he had been taking out life assurance policies as a form of investment for over 20 years.