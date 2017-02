Woman found strangled with PC cable, husband detained

Grosseto, February 16 - A 70-year-old man was detained by Carabinieri police on Thursday after his 68-year-old wife was found dead, apparently after being strangled by a computer cable, in Pozzarello, in the Tuscan province of Grosseto, sources said. The man confessed to the murder in a telephone call to a friend and then fled, sources said. He was tracked down on train travelling between Rome and Pisa. He was returning home after having initially fled to Rome, the sources said.