Raggi to file petition against Romeo to prosecutors

Rome, February 16 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she was presenting a petition to prosecutors against her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo after reports that he had taken out a third life-insurance policy in which she is the beneficiary. "Now a third policy has emerged taken out by Mr Romeo in my name," Raggi said. "This one was stipulated two days after I had announced I had received a summons to appear before Rome prosecutors. It is unacceptable that Mr Romeo has done something like this. I am totally distancing myself from it. At this point my lawyers will present a petition".