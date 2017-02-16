Taxis protest, stop work over 'pro-Uber' measures (2)

Rome, February 16 - Taxi drivers in Rome, Milan and Turin crossed their arms on Thursday in protest ahead of a Senate vote on a package of measures which they say could favour smartphone app-based car transport company Uber. Roughly 1,000 taxi drivers staged a spontaneous sit-in near Palazzo Madama, the seat of the Senate. The protest was said to have also spread to Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports, where only very few official white cabs were reported to be in service. The measures before the Senate, contained in the so-called Milleproroghe decree that traditionally follows passage of the annual budget and contains a hodgepodge of provisions, "pave the way for a whole series of illegal measures in the people transport sector," taxi driver union representatives said.