Trieste

Fincantieri lands 5 bn Norwegian Cruise Line order

Shipbuilder to produce up to 6 ships to new eco-friendly design

Fincantieri lands 5 bn Norwegian Cruise Line order

Trieste, February 16 - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has received an order worth nearly five billion euros from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to build four cruise ships for its brand Norwegian Cruise Line (NLC), with the option of two more commissions in due course. The ships, worth 800 million euros each, will be built to a new design developed specially for NLC with an eye to energy consumption and environmental impact. They will measure 300m in length, weigh 140,000 tonnes and have a capacity of 3,300 passengers. The first ship will be consigned in 2022 and the remaining ships one per year thereafter.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Tropea, 34enne gambizzato vicino il lungomare

Sfiducia, la cronaca minuto per minuto

Nel cuore della notte il Consiglio boccia la mozione di sfiducia: Accorinti resta sindaco

di Emanuele Rigano

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Bombola esplode in pasticceria, grave la proprietaria

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33