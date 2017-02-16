Fincantieri lands 5 bn Norwegian Cruise Line order

Trieste, February 16 - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has received an order worth nearly five billion euros from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to build four cruise ships for its brand Norwegian Cruise Line (NLC), with the option of two more commissions in due course. The ships, worth 800 million euros each, will be built to a new design developed specially for NLC with an eye to energy consumption and environmental impact. They will measure 300m in length, weigh 140,000 tonnes and have a capacity of 3,300 passengers. The first ship will be consigned in 2022 and the remaining ships one per year thereafter.