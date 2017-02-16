Fincantieri lands 5 bn Norwegian Cruise Line order

Trieste
16/02/2017
Trieste, February 16 - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has received an order worth nearly five billion euros from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to build four cruise ships for its brand Norwegian Cruise Line (NLC), with the option of two more commissions in due course. The ships, worth 800 million euros each, will be built to a new design developed specially for NLC with an eye to energy consumption and environmental impact. They will measure 300m in length, weigh 140,000 tonnes and have a capacity of 3,300 passengers. The first ship will be consigned in 2022 and the remaining ships one per year thereafter.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Nel cuore della notte il Consiglio boccia la mozione di sfiducia: Accorinti resta sindaco
di Emanuele Rigano
Sommozzatori cercano nell’Alaco
di Francesca Onda
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online