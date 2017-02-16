FCA European car sales up 15.2% in January (2)

Turin

Auto industry makes strong start to 2017

Turin, February 16 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) car sales continued to rise on January, increasing by 15.2% with respect to the same month in 2015, the Italian-American company said Thursday. FCA sold 83,780 vehicles in EU and EFTA countries in January, again outstripping the market as a whole, which nevertheless grew by 10.1% in year-on-year terms to make a strong start to 2017. FCA market share was 40 basis points higher at 7%. The Fiat brand posted a 17.3% increase in European sales in January, with 63,500 vehicles sold. Alfa Romeo sales were up 31.4%, Lancia/Chrysler posted January sales of nearly 5,900 vehicles, up 2.5% year-over-year, but Jeep sales dropped 5.6%.

