Raggi has 'nothing to do' with third Romeo policy

Rome, February 16 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she was not aware of a third life-insurance policy made out by her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo in which she reportedly is the beneficiary. "I read the newspapers too and I am the first person who wants to understand what this affair is about," Raggi told reporters when asked about the reports of a third policy. "I have nothing to do with it. My lawyers are at work to try to understand this affair".