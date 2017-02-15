Muslim tailors sew tunics for first communions

Pistoia

Pistoia, February 15 - Two Muslim tailors will be making the tunics for the first communions to be held in late spring in Ramini and Vicofaro near Pistoia. According to the La Nazione daily, the tailors are immigrants named Ebest Makallo and Babukar Ndow. The two are from a very poor village in Gambia and now live in the parishes under the authority of Father Massimo Biancalani, who has long been very active in inter-religious dialogue. "I believe it is a sign of peace, joy and hope," the priest said, adding that "it would be nice if other parishes were to also take part in this initiative and make the clothes for these youths." Father Massimo plans to use the proceeds for a project to benefit the migrants' home country, "where the people are ever poorer and suffering ever more".

