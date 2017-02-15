Muslim tailors sew tunics for first communions

Pistoia
15/02/2017
Pistoia, February 15 - Two Muslim tailors will be making the tunics for the first communions to be held in late spring in Ramini and Vicofaro near Pistoia. According to the La Nazione daily, the tailors are immigrants named Ebest Makallo and Babukar Ndow. The two are from a very poor village in Gambia and now live in the parishes under the authority of Father Massimo Biancalani, who has long been very active in inter-religious dialogue. "I believe it is a sign of peace, joy and hope," the priest said, adding that "it would be nice if other parishes were to also take part in this initiative and make the clothes for these youths." Father Massimo plans to use the proceeds for a project to benefit the migrants' home country, "where the people are ever poorer and suffering ever more".
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Sfiducia, la cronaca
minuto per minuto
di Emanuele Rigano
"Mazzetta" da 500 euro, arrestato 46enne
di Antonello Lupis
Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online