Want deal on Roma stadium says Raggi (3)

Rome
15/02/2017
Rome, February 15 - Rome wants a deal on a new stadium for AS Roma soccer club, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Wednesday. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) official said her administration was working "to find an accord to give Romans a sporting structure for for the millennium and on a par with great European capitals" but was constantly under attack. "Fingers were pointed," she said, when the M5S nixed Rome's bid for the 2014 Olympics, and "today fingers are still being pointed". Raggi said the council risked a "multi-million-euro fine" if it did not move ahead on some version of the project, because of a contract drawn up by the previous administration of former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) mayor Ignazio Marino. "The project is a heavy inheritance from the Marino administration," she said.
