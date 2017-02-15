Italy risks 180-mn-euro EU fine over sewage (3)

Brussels, February 15 - Italy risks incurring a yearly EU fine of 180 million euros for breaking rules on sewage management unless there is urgent government action, according to an upcoming European Court of Justice ruling on the basis of a European Commission request, Brussels sources said Wednesday. That may bring the total bill for Italian infractions to almost half a billion euros, they said. The EC reported Italy to the court last December for allegedly breaching norms on sewage treatment over a number of years. According to the EC, there were 81 municipalities around Italy that lacked proper sewage treatment facilities. Italy may now decide to tap into a special fund to install or upgrade plants and avert the fine, source said.