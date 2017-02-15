Italy risks 180-mn-euro EU fine over sewage (3)

Brussels
15/02/2017
Brussels, February 15 - Italy risks incurring a yearly EU fine of 180 million euros for breaking rules on sewage management unless there is urgent government action, according to an upcoming European Court of Justice ruling on the basis of a European Commission request, Brussels sources said Wednesday. That may bring the total bill for Italian infractions to almost half a billion euros, they said. The EC reported Italy to the court last December for allegedly breaching norms on sewage treatment over a number of years. According to the EC, there were 81 municipalities around Italy that lacked proper sewage treatment facilities. Italy may now decide to tap into a special fund to install or upgrade plants and avert the fine, source said.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Sfiducia, la cronaca
minuto per minuto
di Emanuele Rigano
"Mazzetta" da 500 euro, arrestato 46enne
di Antonello Lupis
Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online