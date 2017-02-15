Brussels

Italy risks 180-mn-euro EU fine over sewage (3)

Infractions bill cd rise to 500 mn

Italy risks 180-mn-euro EU fine over sewage (3)

Brussels, February 15 - Italy risks incurring a yearly EU fine of 180 million euros for breaking rules on sewage management unless there is urgent government action, according to an upcoming European Court of Justice ruling on the basis of a European Commission request, Brussels sources said Wednesday. That may bring the total bill for Italian infractions to almost half a billion euros, they said. The EC reported Italy to the court last December for allegedly breaching norms on sewage treatment over a number of years. According to the EC, there were 81 municipalities around Italy that lacked proper sewage treatment facilities. Italy may now decide to tap into a special fund to install or upgrade plants and avert the fine, source said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Sfiducia, la cronaca minuto per minuto

Sfiducia, la cronaca
minuto per minuto

di Emanuele Rigano

Sorpresi a rubare bovini, arrestati due calabresi

Sorpresi a rubare bovini, arrestati due calabresi

"Mazzetta" da 500 euro, arrestato 46enne

"Mazzetta" da 500 euro, arrestato 46enne

di Antonello Lupis

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33