Lazio chief calls for PD manifesto of shared values

Rome
15/02/2017
Rome, February 15 - The governor of the Lazio region, Nicola Zingaretti, wrote in an op-ed in Huffington Post on Wednesday that a joint manifesto of shared values and challenges should be drawn up for the split-threatened Democratic Party (PD) "that makes everyone feel at home". "Free to exchange different views while remaining united," he wrote. "It is difficult but, if we want to, we can do it. To save the PD. And I believe that we should do it." He added that internal bickering about election and congress dates was having a negative effect and that this should not be the focus. Italians, he noted, "have to deal with more concrete and urgent issues".
