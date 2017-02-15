Rome

Lazio chief calls for PD manifesto of shared values

'Before congress, to save the party' - Zingaretti

Lazio chief calls for PD manifesto of shared values

Rome, February 15 - The governor of the Lazio region, Nicola Zingaretti, wrote in an op-ed in Huffington Post on Wednesday that a joint manifesto of shared values and challenges should be drawn up for the split-threatened Democratic Party (PD) "that makes everyone feel at home". "Free to exchange different views while remaining united," he wrote. "It is difficult but, if we want to, we can do it. To save the PD. And I believe that we should do it." He added that internal bickering about election and congress dates was having a negative effect and that this should not be the focus. Italians, he noted, "have to deal with more concrete and urgent issues".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Crolla traliccio Telecom, muore operaio

Sfiducia, la cronaca minuto per minuto

Sfiducia, la cronaca
minuto per minuto

di Emanuele Rigano

Sorpresi a rubare bovini, arrestati due calabresi

Sorpresi a rubare bovini, arrestati due calabresi

"Mazzetta" da 500 euro, arrestato 46enne

"Mazzetta" da 500 euro, arrestato 46enne

di Antonello Lupis

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

Violentò la compagna incinta e l’abbandonò in autostrada

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33