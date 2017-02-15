Don't let them tell you it's normal - mother of suicide boy

Lavagna (Genoa), February 15 - The mother of a 16-year-old boy who committed suicide by jumping out of the window of his home on Monday spoke at his funeral on Wednesday. The boy had jumped after he admitted to having 10 grams of hashish at Lavagna near Genoa, while it was being searched for drugs. "They want you to make you believe that smoking hashish is normal, that having problems speaking to each other is normal, and that always going beyond the limits is normal. Someone wants to suffocate you," she said. "Becoming the protagonists of your lives and speaking while looking into each other's eyes is extraordinary. Instead of sending emojis on Whatsapp, it is extraordinary to have the courage to tell a girl that she is beautiful and not hide behind prepackaged phrases."