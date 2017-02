Salvini calls protestors 'ticks' requiring insecticide (2)

Rome, February 15 - The leader of the far-right party Northern League, Matteo Salvini, on Wednesday compared student protestors in Bologna to "ticks that require insecticide". "Like rat poison is needed for mice," he added. "But there are maybe 100 idiots out of 80,000 students" at the university. "We need to clear Piazza Verdi," Salvini continued, "with clubs. I would clear it out with hydrants. It needs to be cleaned with hydrants, water is needed."