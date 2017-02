Renzi has turned PD into 'Renzi's Party' - rivals

Rome, February 15 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi has turned the PD into "Renzi's Party" after forcing through a majority motion against a dissenting minority at this week's directorate, his three minority rivals for the leadership said in a joint statement Wednesday. Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi, Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano and former PD House Whip Roberto Speranza said "the directorate sanctioned the transformation of the PD into Renzi's Party, a personal and 'leader-ist' party". They said they would meet supporters at Rome's Teatro Vittoria on Saturday to "construct a joint political action" to offer a cogent alternative to Renzi's allegedly personalise vision of the party. photo: Rossi (R) and Emiliano