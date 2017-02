All Sicilian tender contracts 'irregular' - agency (2)

Rome, February 15 - Antonio Fiumefreddo, the head of Sicilian tax-arrears agency Riscossione Sicilia, said Wednesday that all public tender contracts in the southern region do not comply with the law. "We have reported the irregularity of all Sicilian contracts to (anti-corruption agency) ANAC," Fiumefreddo told parliament's anti-mafia commission. He said that this was due to abuse of self-certification in the contracts. Fiumefreddo added that Sicilian oil extraction companies had "never been asked to pay taxes" and said that the agency had had disputes "running into millions of euros" with regional parliament members.