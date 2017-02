'A Casa di Lucio' back in Bologna 2-4/3

Bologna, February 15 - The project 'A Casa di Lucio' (At Lucio's House), which was inaugurated two years ago to commemorate legendary singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla's death, will be back from March 2 to 4 to mark the fifth anniversary. His house in Via D'Azeglio will be open but the initiative will be broadened with 'A Casa di Lucio Va in Città', a series of tours of places frequented by the musician. The guided tours will last around three hours for groups of about 50 people and will arrive at his home. Tickets will be available from February 20.