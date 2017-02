PD minority will attend assembly - Emiliano (3)

Rome, February 15 - The dissenting minority in the Democratic Party (PD) will attend a PD national assembly Sunday despite previous threats to boycott it, Puglia Governor and PD leadership candidate Michele Emiliano said Wednesday. "We'll be at the assembly, there's no doubt about that. We are doing our all to keep the party united but leader (Matteo Renzi) needs to make an effort towards unity," Emiliano said. "But we must see whether to continue the minority's path of unity inside or outside (the PD). "At this time the trains have left in opposite directions and the distances are light years". Emiliano accused Renzi of trying to force dissenters out to set up a "personal" party that would betray the PD's Social Democratic and Christian Social legacy.