EC opens second phase of smog infringement procedure (2)

Pollution in Rome, Milan, Turin high, says Commission

Brussels, February 15 - The European Commission said Wednesday that it had sent final warnings to Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom for failing to address repeated breaches of air pollution limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2). The Commission highlighted problems in 12 air quality zones in Italy, including Rome, Milan and Turin. The States have two months to rectify the situation. If they fail to act, the Commission may decide to take the matter to the Court of Justice of the EU. The warning said the five countries "have not addressed the repeated breaches of air pollution limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) which constitutes a serious health risk". It said "most of the emissions came from road traffic and in particular from diesel engines".

