Privatizations going ahead, fears mistaken - Padoan

Rome, February 15 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that the government's plans to sell off assets and stakes in public companies would continue. "The privatizations done up to now and those that we will do not take away the State's guiding role, they maintain it with the various instruments available," he said at the presentation of an OECD report. "The strategic goals that the State gives to the companies it controls remain fully operative. If there are fears on this issue, they are simply wrong."