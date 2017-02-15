Rome

No agreement yet on Roma stadium - Raggi (3)

'Won't be mountain of cement' says mayor

Rome, February 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday denied that her administration had reached an agreement with AS Roma over revised plans to build a new stadium in the south of the capital. The administration recently expressed a not-favourable opinion about some aspects of the stadium project. "There is no agreement. We are working to see if it is possible to find some middle ground," Raggi said. "The revision of the project is based on many elements. This project started with the previous council and we are doing everything possible to harmonize it with our vision". Roma has reportedly already agreed to downsize the project, which features three skyscrapers, shopping malls and other facilities, by 20%. "There will be no mountain of cement," Raggi said, chiding the press for allegedly "inventing truths that frankly do not exist". Rome city-planning chief Paolo Berdini quit Tuesday claiming Raggi was just interested in the Roma stadium project, at the expense of improving rundown outlying areas of the Italian capital. After a meeting Tuesday Roma General Manager Mauro Baldissoni said he was satisfied the club had met city concerns about the project, and deputy mayor Luca Bergamo said the revisions meant the project would go ahead by a March 3 deadline.

