M5S Bologna signature probe completed (2)

Bologna, February 15 - Bologna prosecutors said Wednesday they have completed a probe into suspected irregularities in gathering signatures for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) for Emilia-Romagna regional elections in 2014. Among the four who have received notification the probe has ended and they may face indictment is Marco Piazza, deputy chair of Bologna's city council. Piazza has been probed in his capacity as 'certifier' together with an aide and two others. Piazza suspended himself from the M5S after being implicated.