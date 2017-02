Italy's fiscal policy appropriate - OECD

Rome, February 15 - Italian fiscal policy is "appropriate, provided that the available fiscal space is used to finance policies leading to faster and more sustainable growth" said OECD in an economic survey released Wednesday. It said lower interest payments have "generated fiscal space" that should be used to restore public investment, which has dropped by more than 30% since the start of the economic crisis. It said priorities should be transport infrastructure, making buildings earthquake proof, education spending and family benefits, which it said are "low for an OECD country".